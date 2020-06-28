Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02).

CALA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Calithera Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $407.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 8.75.

In other news, VP Stephanie Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,283,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $13,701,588.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 147,130 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 230.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 78,335 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $68,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 35.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 289,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 21.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 140,332 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

