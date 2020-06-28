X Financial (XYF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $95.54 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect X Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XYF stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. X Financial has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XYF shares. ValuEngine raised X Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised X Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

