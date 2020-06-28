WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$1.27. The firm had revenue of C$43.97 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.