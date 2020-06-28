Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $11.50. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Workhorse Group traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 40627299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Workhorse Group from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 113,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth $729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.