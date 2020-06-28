Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.64

Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.64 and last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 1363800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Eight Capital raised Wins Finance to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Wins Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wins Finance stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Wins Finance worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wins Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WINS)

Wins Finance Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing.

