Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Holdings Decreased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 123,349 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $83.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $88.27.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.89.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 9,177 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $505,377.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,256,242.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy purchased 9,600 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.55 per share, for a total transaction of $485,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,774,366.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,919 shares of company stock worth $9,523,322. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

