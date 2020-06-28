Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) will announce earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the lowest is ($0.23). Wayfair posted earnings per share of ($1.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.00) to ($2.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.95) to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on W. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wayfair from $112.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wayfair from $75.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Wayfair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wayfair from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.81.

Wayfair stock opened at $201.94 on Friday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $221.54. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.57.

In related news, insider James R. Miller sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $74,901.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,362.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $35,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 23,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,513,006 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

