Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €185.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €185.00 ($207.87) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VOW3. Independent Research set a €151.00 ($169.66) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €163.00 ($183.15) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($196.63) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($148.31) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €163.94 ($184.20).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €133.32 ($149.80) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €133.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €145.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($89.19) and a 52-week high of €187.74 ($210.94). The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

