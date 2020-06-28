Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Bought by Axa

Axa grew its holdings in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 903.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,800 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Vereit were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Vereit by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vereit by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 110,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vereit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vereit by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vereit by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Vereit alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on VER. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.61.

VER stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. Vereit Inc has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Vereit had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Vereit’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.71%.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.