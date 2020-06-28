Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $9.29 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,107 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.6% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $353.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.64.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

