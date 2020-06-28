Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.25.

VAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAR opened at $116.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.60. Varian Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

