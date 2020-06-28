Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 834,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.6% of Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Apple were worth $212,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $353.63 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $372.38. The company has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.64.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

