United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $98,000 Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 158.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,810.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 3.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner bought 15,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 223,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

