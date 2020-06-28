United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 37.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,151 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LL. State Street Corp grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 65,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 221,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 130,543 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LL stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $267.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

In related news, CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 5,000 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

