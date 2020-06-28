Unilever (NYSE:UN) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 2.38

Media stories about Unilever (NYSE:UN) have trended positive on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Unilever earned a coverage optimism score of 2.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE UN opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.54. The company has a market cap of $94.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $63.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.4445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus cut their price objective on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

