Unilever (AMS:UNIA) PT Set at €48.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been given a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

UNIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.50 ($58.99) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($55.06) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.50 ($65.73) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €48.50 ($54.49).

Unilever has a 12-month low of €42.10 ($47.30) and a 12-month high of €52.29 ($58.75).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

