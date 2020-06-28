UBS Group Reiterates CHF 88 Price Target for Novartis (VTX:NOVN)

UBS Group set a CHF 88 price target on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOVN. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 92 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 97 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 84 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 89 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 93.38.

Novartis has a one year low of CHF 72.45 and a one year high of CHF 88.30.

