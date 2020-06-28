Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $358,000 Position in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in National Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 31.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the first quarter worth about $145,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

In other news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.13. National Bank Holdings Corp has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $37.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $75.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.88 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 23.34%. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

