Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 83,828 Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,828 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in OneMain were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in OneMain by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,222,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,736,000 after buying an additional 230,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,634,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,906,000 after acquiring an additional 168,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,801,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 495,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 23.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 203,589 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OMF opened at $23.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.39. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.55 million. OneMain had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

In other OneMain news, CFO Micah R. Conrad acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $47,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,139.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMF. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on OneMain from $59.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.39.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

