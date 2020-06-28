Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in TIM Participacoes by 2,823.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,077,695 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,722,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,151,000 after buying an additional 306,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 772.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 149,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

TSU opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.05. TIM Participacoes SA has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $951.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, research analysts predict that TIM Participacoes SA will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TIM Participacoes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TIM Participacoes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

