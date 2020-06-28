Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stock Position in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 61.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,377 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Neenah were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NP. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neenah by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 85,061 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Neenah by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NP. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Neenah to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Neenah currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other Neenah news, CFO Paul F. Desantis purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.63 per share, for a total transaction of $297,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,571.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neenah stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.30. Neenah Inc has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $796.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter. Neenah had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Neenah Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

