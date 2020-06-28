Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Holdings in Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,406 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Oxford Square Capital were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $2.77 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $137.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 190.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital Corp will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.16%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OXSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oxford Square Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

