Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,156 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,397 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 80,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 25.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the first quarter worth $2,389,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONA opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.03. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SONA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

