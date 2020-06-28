Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stock Holdings in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,570 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.06% of MSG Networks worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGN. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MSG Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MSG Networks by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

MSGN stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $558.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. MSG Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $21.14.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. MSG Networks had a net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. MSG Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 12,533 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at $390,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,533 shares of company stock valued at $485,596 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSGN. Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on MSG Networks in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. MSG Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.06.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

