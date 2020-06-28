Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Position in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,634 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in RMR Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RMR Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of RMR Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in RMR Group by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 82,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in RMR Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,699 shares during the period. 38.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RMR Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RMR shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of RMR Group from $46.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup downgraded RMR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on RMR Group from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.90.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $28.52 on Friday. RMR Group Inc has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $50.86. The company has a market cap of $922.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.61.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $140.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RMR Group Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR).

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.