Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 101,700 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 80.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 101,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 983.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,738,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,918,000 after buying an additional 1,578,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at $78,748,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 505,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,859,000 after purchasing an additional 209,607 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Hill-Rom by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 567,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,043,000 after buying an additional 179,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,002,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $107.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.30 and a 200 day moving average of $105.03. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.72 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,075,258.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,646.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $152,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

