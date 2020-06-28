Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $24.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 181.49%. The firm had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 91.39%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

