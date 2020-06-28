Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 120.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 27.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 28.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 53.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on EVO Payments from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $22.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85. EVO Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $31.93.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.01 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Chancy purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVO Payments Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP).

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.