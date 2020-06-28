Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stake in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.36% of Rent-A-Center worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 25.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 5,236.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $460,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $460,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 8,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $207,655.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $119,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

RCII has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens upgraded Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Rent-A-Center Inc has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $31.14.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

