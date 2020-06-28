Tudor Pickering Reiterates Buy Rating for Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$50.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ENB. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. US Capital Advisors raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.67.

ENB stock opened at C$40.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.16. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$33.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.32.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.85 billion. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.7099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

