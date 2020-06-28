Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Stock Position in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,593 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in Colony Capital by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Colony Capital by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Colony Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Colony Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,345,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,605,000 after purchasing an additional 125,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNY opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. Colony Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 57.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Colony Capital Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Colony Capital news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $105,510.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

