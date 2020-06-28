Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,522,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617,023 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,568,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,953,000 after purchasing an additional 778,313 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Amcor by 29.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,223,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,999,000. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.88. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.41%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMCR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

