Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $149,000 Position in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Home Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,745,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,889,000 after buying an additional 29,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,883,000 after buying an additional 147,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Home Bancshares by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,212,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,493,000 after buying an additional 260,022 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Home Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,377,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,521,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,995,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26. Home Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $162.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

