Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $113,000 Position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,447,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,346 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,375,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854,770 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter valued at $165,888,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,839,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter valued at $78,780,000. Institutional investors own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCAU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Redburn Partners raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.89.

NYSE FCAU opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.