Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 24,339 Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,339 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 20.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 50,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLDR stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. Cloudera Inc has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 572,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $4,661,737.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $47,161.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,288.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,253,082 shares of company stock valued at $11,035,737. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CLDR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cloudera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

