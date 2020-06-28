Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 104,005 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 67.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 104,005 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 273.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 275,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,395,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after buying an additional 1,245,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,746,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after buying an additional 253,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 106,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $6.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 241.66% and a negative return on equity of 4,223.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

