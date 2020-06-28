Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,626 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,297,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,307,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 263,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 67,957 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 27,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AHT shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.09.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.36 million, a PE ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $3.48.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.14). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

