Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Position in Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.07% of Golden Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth $77,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth $77,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Golden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

GDEN stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.62. Golden Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $21.67.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $207.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment Inc will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sean T. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,884 shares in the company, valued at $683,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

