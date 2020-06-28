Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Holdings in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in SciPlay by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,523,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after purchasing an additional 379,183 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SciPlay by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,392,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in SciPlay by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 528,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SciPlay by 345.1% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 394,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SciPlay by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,067 shares during the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SciPlay news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 584,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $8,134,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,101,450 shares of company stock valued at $15,345,765. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $14.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. SciPlay Corp has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $15.33.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.53 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay Corp will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SciPlay from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on SciPlay from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

