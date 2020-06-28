Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 31,598 Shares of TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 169.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,598 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 95,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TrueCar from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of TrueCar in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.29. TrueCar Inc has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $83.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TrueCar Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

