Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $103,000 Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,077,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI lowered Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.23. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

