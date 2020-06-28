Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $85,000 in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 22,047 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 810,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 77,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $204.66 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

