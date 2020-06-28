Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $126,000 in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRTX. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $78,052,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $3,922,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 480.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 538,087 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,110,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 388,234 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 262,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRTX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $666.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 225.54 and a quick ratio of 225.54. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

