Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $91,000 Position in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 285.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,294 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.11% of Newpark Resources worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,193,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,352,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 652,265 shares during the last quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 11,380.8% in the 1st quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 525,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 520,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 900,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 489,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NR. ValuEngine upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Newpark Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newpark Resources from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Newpark Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.63.

Shares of NR stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Newpark Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $169.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newpark Resources Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregg Piontek acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 37,500 shares of company stock worth $55,550. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.