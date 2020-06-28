Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $129,000 Holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Guess? were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GES stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.54. Guess?, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $629.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 931.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.93). Guess? had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $260.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Guess? from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen lowered Guess? from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

