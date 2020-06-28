Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stock Holdings in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,758 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.10% of Titan International worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Titan International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Titan International by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Titan International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Titan International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWI opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Titan International Inc has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $78.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $341.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Titan International Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

