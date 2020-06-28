Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Holdings in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117,681 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,508,000 after purchasing an additional 255,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,983,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 314,003 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 57.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,591,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 942,229 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 30.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 347,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,468,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,890,000 after purchasing an additional 657,474 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OII. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $635.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $536.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

