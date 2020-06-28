Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,955 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAKT. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Daktronics by 72.2% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 599,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 251,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Daktronics by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 149,418 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in Daktronics by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 155,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 105,824 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Daktronics by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 98,761 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DAKT opened at $4.20 on Friday. Daktronics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $7.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Daktronics had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $126.11 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

