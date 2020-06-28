Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 81,158 Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 328.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,158 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Washington Prime Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 52,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 84,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 93,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPG opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $4.69.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Washington Prime Group had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Washington Prime Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Washington Prime Group from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Washington Prime Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

