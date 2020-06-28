Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 710.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 252.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

TLRY stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.29). Tilray had a negative net margin of 241.79% and a negative return on equity of 62.82%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Consumer Edge cut shares of Tilray from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight Capital cut shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

In related news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $2,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,515,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,024,041.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $1,628,847.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 588,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,698.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 687,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,471,842. 16.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.